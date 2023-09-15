Gareth Bale added to PGA tour game as playable character after retirement from football, fans lose their minds

Fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) after former Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale was added as a playable character on the PGA Tour 2K23 golf video game yesterday (September 14).

Bale made no secret for his love of golf, even during his footballing days, playing it whenever he had time off the pitch. His passion for the sport has only increased after he retired from professional football on January 9, following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old has featured in various golf tournaments this year and is set to be back in action with golf legend Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Celebrity Pro-Am this week.

Fans will now be able to play as Gareth Bale on PGA Tour 2K23 after he was scanned at their UK headquarters yesterday, making him a playable pro. Private user @2K_UK tweeted:

"Introducing..... @GarethBale11 to @PGATOUR2K @2K, available as a playable pro TODAY! Play through his custom designed course, The Elevens Club, and complete in-game challenges to earn rewards for your MyPLAYER in #PGATOUR2K23."

Fans lost their mind upon seeing this, with many referencing Bale's memorable moment on November 19, when he raised a flag that read:

"Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order."

Their reactions can be viewed below:

The 2K designers have also implemented Bale's custom course, The Elevens Club. This was named after the former winger's Elevens Bar, which he owns in Wales (via Daily Star).

"Yeah, definitely" - Tottenham Hotspur icon Gareth Bale admits he would like to have played under Ange Postecoglou

Gareth Bale recently admitted he would have relished the chance to have played under Ange Postecouglou for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Spurs turned to former Celtic manager Ange Postecouglou to replace Antonio Conte this summer. The Aussie head coach has already transformed the club, bringing back an exciting, attacking brand of football. He was also named August's Premier League's Manager of the Month for his feats during the month.

Moreover, the north London outfit are unbeaten so far this season in the Premier League, having won three games and drawn one. Spurs are currently second in the standings with 10 points, and have scored 11 goals.

Gareth Bale made a name for himself at Tottenham during his six-year tenure at the club between 2007 and 2013. He also plied his trade at the club during the 2020-21 season on loan from Real Madrid. In total, he scored 72 goals and provided 58 assists in 237 appearances across both stints.

However, when asked if he would have liked to have been playing for them right now, he said (via Evening Standard):

"Yeah, definitely. It’s great to see. They’ve got the style back, I think that’s something the club were probably looking for as well. Hopefully there’s still more to come from the team.”

Spurs next play Sheffield United at home on Saturday, September 16.