Gareth Bale considering Real Madrid return if Zinedine Zidane leaves - Reports

Gareth Bale is reportedly keen to return to Real Madrid next summer amid talks of Zinedine Zidane losing his job.

During his seven-year stint at Real Madrid, the Welshman helped the club to the 2013–14 Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League, scoring in both finals.

Two years later, Gareth Bale was a key player in another Champions League run, winning the 2015–16 title. His downward spiral began when the club re-hired former coach Zinedine Zidane towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 31-year-old endured a horrendous 2019-20 campaign that saw him have a massive fallout with Zinedine Zidane and the Real Madrid hierarchy. He made only 16 appearances for Los Blancos last season.

Gareth Bale was desperate to leave Real Madrid this summer but his enormous wage demands were a stumbling block for most clubs that were interested in him. He was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, eventually choosing to return to White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur signed the Wales international on a season-long loan, hoping that he would add some creativity to their attack. The former Southampton man has mainly been used in the Europa League and as an impact substitute in the Premier League as he continues to return to full match fitness.

Tottenham Hotspur have made no secret of their desire to sign Gareth Bale permanently at the end of his loan spell but AS suggests that the winger may have other ideas.

The report claims that the Welshman is keen on returning to Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane leaves the club and has been keeping a close watch on the Frenchman's situation at the Bernabeu. The Los Blancos manager was under the spotlight after his side's defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid were at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League unless they won their last group game against Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, victories over Monchengladbach and arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga have lifted some of the pressure off the 48-year-old tactician.

Zinedine Zidane's job is still not safe as the Real Madrid hierarchy expects the club to mount a serious challenge for the Champions League and La Liga titles.