"He will do a great job at Real Madrid" - Gareth Bale looking forward to working under Carlo Ancelotti once again 

Gareth Bale is looking forward to rekindling his Real Madrid career under the management of Carlo Ancelotti. Speaking at a pre-match press conference (via Managing Madrid) at Euro 2020, Bale praised the new Real manager and is looking forward to working under Ancelotti once again. He said:

“I don’t have a choice, I’m a Real Madrid player! I can say that I have a great relationship with him and I know that he will do a great job at Real Madrid."

Ancelotti was the manager who signed Bale from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013 for a then-world record fee of £86 million. The Welshman played a vital role in helping Real Madrid win La Decima in 2014.

Bale is ready to return to Real after spending a year out on loan at Tottenham Hotspur. At his unveiling as Los Blancos's new manager, Ancelotti said he was ready to provide the winger with the necessary game time. The Italian had stated:

“He has not played much in England, but he scored a lot of goals, he was very effective, especially in the final games when he played more regularly. I know Gareth well and if he has the motivation to try to play his best game he can have a great season, I have no doubt."

Gareth Bale: "I have a great relationship with Ancelotti, he will do great things in Madrid.” via @marca 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) June 19, 2021

Bale's astronomical wages could see him stay at Real Madrid for another season

Bale had a torrid time under the management of Zinedine Zidane. But now with the Frenchman gone, the 31-year-old winger can expect some game time under Ancelotti.

The Welshman currently earns around €20 million a year in wages at Real. Even if Bale wants to leave the Bernabéu, very few clubs would be willing to fork out such a hefty amount in wages. The situation is only more complicated in these bleak financial times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is bad news for Los Blancos, who are looking to sell some of their high wage earners in order to balance the books. Bale currently has one year remaining on his contract. It remains highly unlikely that Real will offer him an extension despite the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti.

🎙| Gareth Bale: "If I'm ready to be coached by Ancelotti? Yeah, I have no other option (laughs). He will be the Real Madrid manager and I'm a Real Madrid player. I get on really well with him, he's a great coach and I'm sure he's gonna do great for Real Madrid." pic.twitter.com/CgeRuECMNm — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) June 20, 2021

