Gareth Bale makes clear choice as he chooses between Lionel Messi’s left foot and Cristiano Ronaldo’s right foot

Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale did not hesitate to state his preference for Lionel Messi's left foot over Cristiano Ronaldo's right.

Joining the debate from the PlayStation House, ahead of the anticipated Champions League final, Bale stated:

"Both are good, to be honest, but I’d go with Messi’s left."

Having left an indelible mark on football with his unmatched left foot, Lionel Messi etched himself into the annals of Barcelona's rich history. His footwork on the pitch, not only shattered countless records but also cemented his status as a revered club legend.

On the other hand, Bale and Ronaldo formed an unstoppable duet at Real Madrid, clinching the UEFA Champions League title four times. He shared the pitch 157 times with the Portuguese ace, combining for 41 goals. However, in this riveting conversation, the shared glory with Ronaldo seemed to bear no weight on Bale's selection.

He gave the nod to Lionel Messi, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward, for his left foot prowess over the remarkable right foot of his erstwhile comrade.

Ronaldo's list of achievements is no small feat either. The legendary forward holds multiple records, including the title of Champions League top scorer, with a staggering 140 goals. He surpassed Messi with just 11 goals.

The GOAT debate is a historical one that may lose its gusto soon as both maestros have bid adieu to the European stage. At 38, Cristiano Ronaldo is now enthralling audiences at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, meanwhile, will thrill American fans with a move to Inter Miami.

Data crowns Lionel Messi as the GOAT ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo: Research Director

Dr. Ian Graham, Liverpool's director of research, has weighed in on the ongoing tussle of greatness between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. These two giants of the game have been weaving a mesmerizing tapestry of football for the past decade and a half. They share 12 Ballon d'Or accolades between them.

Their performances have consistently ignited impassioned debates on who the superior player truly is. However, at the Cheltenham Science Festival, Dr. Graham offered some closure to the debates. Drawing from a pool of data, he announced (via GOAL):

"It’s Messi. The difference is that Messi is also a world-class attacking midfielder. The chances he creates for his teammates are an order of magnitude greater than Ronaldo's. Messi does two jobs brilliantly. Ronaldo does one job brilliantly. That’s the difference."

The Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era has begun its inevitable twilight phase. Meanwhile, fresh faces are primed to take over the mantle of football supremacy.

The whispers of change include the names of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The two emerging stars are expected to fill the void left by the iconic pair.

