Gareth Bale names Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream 5-a-side team

Former Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has named Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream five-a-side team.

He picked Ramos as the defender of the hypothetical team and Luka Modric as the midfielder. Bale added that BBC - Bale, Karim Benzema and Ronaldo - would start in the attack.

In a chat with Rio Ferdinand's FIVE YouTube channel, the Welshman, who won five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, said:

“I would go Ramos as defender, Modric in midfield (for) playmaking. Me, Benzema and Ronaldo."

Bale shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo since arriving at Madrid in 2013 and did so till 2018 when the Portuguese superstar left for Juventus at the end of the season.

The Welshman eventually left Real Madrid in 2022. He scored 106 goals and provided 67 assists in 258 games across competitions for the Spanish giants. In his heydeys, Bale was one of the best players in the world.

He was, however, frozen out of the team by Zinedine Zidane towards the end of his time in the Spanish capital.

When Cristiano Ronaldo defended Gareth Bale for his slow start at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was Real Madrid's brightest jewel when Gareth Bale joined Los Blancos in 2013. The Welshman arrived from Tottenham Hotspur for a then world-record fee.

Bale, though, was unable to get on pace with the team from the get-go. He had a slow start to his stint in Madrid. Ronaldo, though, urged for patience, saying (via GiveMeSport):

"I think Gareth Bale has done well. Since he arrived, he has had to do a preseason, so it has been difficult for him. But you can see he is very excited about being here."

Ronaldo added:

"He always wants to improve, which is important. People put pressure on him, for how much he costs, which I do not think is good for him. If you want to help him, leave him alone; put pressure on other players. I am sure he will do very well for the team."

Bale eventually came good for Madrid. He scored the winner in the 2013-14 Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. The winger also played a starring role as Los Blancos beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League final that season.

