Gareth Bale has recovered from his psychological scars: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes that Gareth Bale has recovered from the 'psychological scars' of previous injuries. The Portuguese tactician was full of praise for the winger after his impressive performance in Spurs' 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday night.

Gareth Bale and Harry Kane both scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur cruised to victory over the Eagles. The result leaves the London club at sixth place in the Premier League table.

Gareth Bale joined Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal last summer. He joined the Premier League club on the back of a torrid 2019-20 season with Los Blancos, during which he scored just three goals in all competitions.

The Welshman had initially struggled to make an impact at Tottenham Hotspur due to a knee problem. He eventually fell out of favour with Jose Mourinho, who opted to play him in cup competitions instead. The 31-year-old winger has, however, rediscovered his form in recent weeks, scoring six goals in his last six games in all competitions.

When asked about Gareth Bale's return to form, Mourinho said:

" I found psychological scars. When you have a couple of seasons with lots of injuries I think it is not about the muscular scars but the psychological scars, that brings fears and instability."

"There is a moment when you are working very well and everyone around you is giving everything we can give, there is a moment where that psychological barrier has to be broken. And he broke it. It was him, not us. We just supported him."

Gareth Bale's current form could help propel Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League places

Tottenham Hotspur currently occupy sixth place in the Premier League table

Tottenham Hotspur's form in the Premier League has been largely inconsistent this season. Jose Mourinho's men were tipped as title favourites at the start of the campaign after a strong transfer window. However, a number of injuries, coupled with the patchy form of some key players, means that Spurs are currently locked in a battle for the Champions League places.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently sixth in the Premier League table, just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho's side will face Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the Europa League on Thursday night.