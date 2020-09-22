Revealed: Why Manchester United missed out on signing Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale completed his loan from Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur last week. According to several reports, Manchester United were interested in signing the Welsh star as well. Bale, however, returned to his former club.

Jonathan Barnett, Gareth Bale's agent, has now revealed that Manchester United did not make a quick enough move and thus were out of the running. He added that as soon as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy showed interest, things started to work, and the move was completed in no time.

Talking to BBC Sport, Barnett said:

“Basically it was a conversation between [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy and myself where the subject came up, I suggested it and Daniel was interested. So that’s basically how it was done. No magic, just long chats.”

“Daniel Levy’s been interested in bringing Gareth back for a long time. There was always a reason why it couldn’t happen. Just this was the right moment. They made the move first.”

Ole Gunnar Solksjkaer's United missed out on a move for Bale

Manchester United are still looking to sign a winger this summer. Jadon Sancho remains their top target but Borussia Dortmund are adamant that the Sancho will not leave the club this season.

The Red Devils were linked with Gareth Bale as an alternative to Sancho. However, it did not take long for those rumours to end as the Welshman joined his former side, Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Gareth Bale remain at Tottenham beyond this season?

Gareth Bale's time at Real Madrid was filled with drama as he was either injured, getting booed by the fans, or scoring crazy goals on the pitch. There was no in-between for him at the club. He also had a love-hate relationship with the manager.

At Tottenham, however, he is someone who was loved by the fans, and they have been rallying for him come back for a long time. Barnett spoke about a possible return next summer and said:

“I’m sure that if things really worked out well, we’d have no problem. This is the club he wants to play at. I don’t see any problems if he wants another year. Hopefully the subject [of returning to Real] won’t come up. He will be so successful at Tottenham he’ll want to stay and it will be a simple deal to do the rest.”

Zinedine Zidane has no plans for Gareth Bale at Real Madrid a move back to Tottenham could be on the cards once again next summer.