Gareth Bale's situation at Tottenham could ruin Real Madrid's summer transfer plans 

Real Madrid are reportedly concerned with Gareth Bale's current situation at Tottenham Hotspur. The Welshman left Real Madrid last summer to join his former club on a one-year loan spell. But it seems unlikely that the move will become permanent given that Bale has had little impact since joining Jose Mourinho's side in October.

According to a report from Carlos Forjanes of AS, Gareth Bale's potential return to Real Madrid next season could have serious consequences for the rest of the squad.

Los Blancos are currently trying to negotiate a new contract with club captain Sergio Ramos, who is the second-highest earner in the squad. The club are also trying to complete a move for Bayern Munich star, David Alaba.

Real Madrid were desperate to get rid of Gareth Bale last summer after he was effectively frozen out of the squad last season by Zinedine Zidane. The club were unable to find a suitor that was willing to take the Welshman off their hands due to his mammoth €650,000 per week wages.

Tottenham decided to take the risk, and brought Gareth Bale back to White Hart Lane, in the hope that he would rediscover the form that saw him win the PFA's Player of the Year in 2011 and 2013. Bale led Spurs to Champions League qualification before he moved to Real Madrid for £85 million, the world-record transfer fee at the time.

Tottenham agreed to take Bale on loan only if Real Madrid agreed to pay half his wages. Real Madrid agreed to do so in the hope that a move back to the Premier League would see Gareth Bale rejuvenate his career, which could lead to a permanent move to either Tottenham or another club.

Gareth Bale's potential return to Real Madrid next season could affect Sergio Ramos' future and David Alaba move

Gareth Bale and Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hostpur warm up ahead of the game against Brighton

Bale has, however, been unable to make an impact at Tottenham and has become a regular fixture on the Spurs bench. The Welsh winger has played just 232 minutes of Premier League football this season, and has often been used by Jose Mourinho in cup competitions against weaker opposition.

As a result, Tottenham do not want to take the risk of signing Bale permanently in the summer, meaning the 31-year-old will have to return to the Bernabeu.

Gareth Bale’s four goals have cost Spurs £1.31M each since his loan move from Real Madrid #Bale #THFC https://t.co/lhnnQireE0 — Republic (@republic) February 12, 2021

This could prove to be disastrous for Real Madrid as Los Blancos are eager to make new signings next summer. The club are currently in pursuit of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba and are trying to extend Sergio Ramos' deal with the club.

The prospect of paying Bale's €30 million per year salary for another season could have a massive impact on Real Madrid's budget.