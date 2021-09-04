Gareth Bale talks about his return to Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has indicated that he feels more at home and comfortable at Real Madrid than ever before due to the positive atmosphere around him at the club. The Wales international also explained that his season-long loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur had helped him mentally ahead of the 2020 European competition.

Gareth Bale thinks he has shown that he is in a happier place mentally. He showed that with Wales at the Euros and has brought his new self to Real Madrid. Bale said:

“I think that showed coming back with Wales in the Euros. I have brought that into Real Madrid this season, where there is a better environment for myself.”

🗣️"Going to Tottenham helped me to be back in a happier place. It was a break that maybe I needed at the time. In Madrid, there is a better atmosphere for me this year."



“Every player will tell you if they're in a happier place mentally, then physically they are going to feel better and perform better. I'm playing and a bit happier and a bit more comfortable with the playing style of Real Madrid.”

Gareth Bale says he has a good relationship with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Bale then went on to talk about his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti and said that according to him he has had a fine start to the 2021/22 campaign with Real Madrid. Bale thinks this season has started off well for him and he hopes to keep this up.

Bale went on to say:

“I've always had a great relationship with Carlo. But it is always the same: you have to perform to get into the team. I had a good pre-season and a good start to the season. In football, you just have to play well and the perception changes very quickly.”

There were rumors going around in the summer that Gareth Bale was considering retiring from football. But the Welshman was very clear in stating that retiring from football never crossed his mind.

“For me it was better not to say anything and concentrate on the job in hand.”, said Gareth Bale.

“I never planned to finish. Like I said before, I just wanted to concentrate on the Euros and didn't want to explain myself. I didn't feel like I needed to. I still don't feel like I need to. No matter what I said I was going to do whether I was going to stay, leave, retire or whatever, I think it would have caused a big and annoying story and a distracting story.”

