Gareth Southgate has refused to give credibility to reports suggesting Ben White left England's FIFA World Cup squad due to a falling out with assistant manager Steve Holland.

The Three Lions boss was speaking to talkSPORT when he was queried on rumors over White.

The Arsenal defender left England's squad ahead of their final group-stage game against Wales, which was a 3-0 win.

Reports have claimed that the Gunners man left the camp in Qatar after a bust-up with assistant coach Holland.

Alongside this, he was also reportedly unable to mix well with teammates.

Southgate was asked if he could elaborate on the reason behind White's departure.

He replied:

“Well, not really. What I’ve been shown was alleged and there was another word that was used."

Southgate did not want to give the reports any credibility:

“I think by commenting on the story I could be giving it any form of credibility, really. We explained why Ben left the camp and I think it’s important that that is respected, really.”

White failed to make an appearance during the FIFA World Cup despite impressing for Arsenal this season.

He headed into the tournament, adapting well into a new right-back role at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion defender has made 19 appearances, providing two assists and helping the Gunners keep 11 clean sheets.

Arsenal sent out a tweet backing their man after he headed home from the tournament in Qatar:

"We're all with you Ben."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino praises the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages as the best ever

Japan beat former world champions Germany and Spain

Infantino has hailed the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages as the best in the tournament's history.

The Italian told FIFA's official website:

“I have seen all the matches, indeed, and put very simply and very clearly, this has been the best group stage of a FIFA World Cup ever. So, it’s very promising for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup."

Infantino's comments have merit as we have seen upsets, phenomenal goals, and fantastic drama.

None more so than Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in Group C.

Brazil striker Richarlison scored, perhaps, the goal of the tournament with a bicycle kick in a 2-0 win over Serbia.

Germany made a shock exit from the competition after a dramatic 2-1 win for Japan over Spain. Belgium also dropped out of the group stages.

The list goes on for an amazing World Cup so far as we enter the quarter-finals.

