Gareth Southgate concerned about drama surrounding England star ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly concerned about the speculation surrounding Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has been a crucial player for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp over the years. However, he has failed to make an impact under Southgate for England.

The full-back has made meager 17 appearances for the Three Lions. He has often fallen behind the likes of Kyle Walker, Reece James, and Kieran Trippier in the pecking order.

"English players that I would take for Brazil in the World Cup? Trent Alexander-Arnold, he's one of the best, and Harry Kane." [ Roberto Carlos:"English players that I would take for Brazil in the World Cup? Trent Alexander-Arnold, he's one of the best, and Harry Kane." [ @UOLEsporte Roberto Carlos: "English players that I would take for Brazil in the World Cup? Trent Alexander-Arnold, he's one of the best, and Harry Kane." [@UOLEsporte] https://t.co/CL2naKBpP0

Most of his appearances under Southgate have been from the bench or in insignificant games.

According to The Telegraph, as reported by HITC, the England manager is concerned about the drama surrounding Alexander-Arnold. There has been a lot of speculation and talk about Southgate not using the Liverpool man enough.

Southgate believes those reports are harming the player as well.

Alexander-Arnold has been excellent for Liverpool over the years, scoring 15 goals and providing 62 assists in 246 games. He has helped Jurgen Klopp's side win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League as well, among other honors.

Gareth Southgate said that England can make the best era in their history by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Gareth Southgate - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

England were the semi-finalists during the 2018 World Cup in Russia and were eliminated by Croatia. The Three Lions finished as the runners-up in the UEFA Euro 2020 last year as they were beaten by Italy in the final on penalties.

Southgate has now claimed that they could mark the best era in their history by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said (via The Hindu):

“With the players we want to talk to them about the excitement of going to a World Cup, We understand the need to comment on the off-field things that surround this tournament, but we want the players to feel that enthusiasm that they’ve had since kids. We want to fuel that."

He added:

"We want them to transition from a hectic club schedule to thinking about England. We want to talk to them about the fact that this, whatever happens over the next four weeks, has been the second-best period for English football. We can make it the best.”

Southgate also lauded Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham's ability and maturity as a player, saying:

"Mature in how he works, how he trains, how he speaks, He competes - it is probably the thing we love about him more than anything else. “That has a line at times and undoubtedly there will be moments, while he is young, that it will be crossed. But he’s a very exciting player and he’s one we’ve got a good body of experience into early.”

Bellingham, 19, has earned 17 caps for England and provided one assist.

