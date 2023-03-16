Gareth Southgate details reason for dropping Arsenal and Liverpool stars from the England squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Gareth Southgate has stated that the team's depth in the right-back position led to Arsenal's Ben White and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold missing out on England's latest squad.

The Three Lions announced a 25-man roster on Thursday (March 16) for their fixtures during the upcoming international break. They will play two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine on March 23 and 26, respectively.

White was a notable absentee from England's squad given his fantastic displays for Arsenal this season. Southgate explained that both he and Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold missed out due to the team already having Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and the returning Reece James.

The England head coach said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘With Ben… it’s similar with Ben and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] really, the three boys who are in as right full-backs we’ve got them just ahead of those two.

‘‘We’re blessed in that position with the depth of talent. It’s the hardest position to pick, albeit it’s never straightforward criteria and it’s always shifting around a little bit on form as well.

‘‘But Kyle and Tripps [Trippier] were obviously the ones who played during the World Cup, started the games during the World Cup, have been consistent, and Reece coming back is another top player. We’ve love to have that depth in every position on the field.’’

White and Alexander-Arnold were both included in England's squad for last winter's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, neither got a single minute on the pitch, with the former leaving early due to personal reasons.

Walker entered the tournament with an injury, but started their final group game and both the knockout matches. Trippier, meanwhile, started England's first two group-stage matches in the Manchester City man's initial absence before being benched for the knockout games.

Comparing Arsenal's Ben White and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold with their England counterparts

Ben White, as mentioned earlier, has been key to Arsenal's push for the Premier League title this season. The Gunners have kept seven clean sheets when he has played, with White averaging 1.7 tackles, 1.9 clearances, 0.5 interceptions, 3.5 duels won and 0.8 key passes per game.

It's worth noting that he can also play as a centre-back. England, however, have selected Harry Maguire, Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, and John Stones as their specialist central defenders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has endured a difficult campaign for Liverpool. He has drawn plenty of flak for his defending, while his attacking output has also fallen from last season. The right-back has averaged 1.5 tackles, 0.8 clearances, 1.2 interceptions, 2.7 successful duels and 1.9 key passes per game in the league.

In comparison, Kyle Walker has averaged 0.5 tackles, 0.5 clearances, 0.5 interceptions, 2.2 duels won and 0.3 key passes per match in the Premier League.

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier boasts arguably the best overall stats among all five aforementioned right-backs. Part of the league's most miserly defense, he has averaged 2.0 tackles, 1.8 clearances, 1.2 interceptions, 4.7 successful duels and 2.9 key passes per game.

Lastly, Reece James, who has endured an injury-ridden campaign, has played considerably fewer matches in the Premier League this season. The Chelsea star has averaged 1.8 tackles, 1.5 clearances, 0.8 interceptions, 5.2 duels won and 1.0 key passes per contest.

