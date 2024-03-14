Gareth Southgate explains breakout Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo's omission from England squad

England boss Gareth Southgate has explained why he overlooked Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo from his squad for the upcoming international break.

Mainoo, 18, has been a breakout star at Old Trafford this season, becoming a first-team regular under Erik ten Hag. Since making his Premier League debut in November, the teenager has made 13 more starts, scoring once.

Overall, Mainoo has two goals and as many assists in 22 games across competitions this season for the Red Devils. However, Southgate reckons he's a bit light on experience to earn an England call-up (as per Metro):

‘I think that he’s doing brilliantly for a young player, and we’re never slow to put a young payer into the seniors, but he’s only had a handful of games, and you have to be very careful development-wise in making those decisions at the right time.

Adding that it's only a matter of time when the teenager earns his first Three Lions cap, Southgate added:

"We think ideally we should allow him that space to develop at his own speed. He’s not at the point in terms of number of games that Jude (Bellingham) or Bukayo (Saka) were when they came in for the first time.

"But, I repeat, he’s doing really well for a young player. He’s a good footballer. You can see that, and he’s getting some fabulous experience at Manchester United at the moment and looks a really good character."

England play Brazil at the Wembley on March 23 before taking on Belgium three days later.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of an indifferent campaign. Erik ten Hag's side have had a whopping 16 defeats across competitions, including 11 in the league, where they are sixth, eight points off fourth-placed Aston Villa (55).

The Red Devils are out of Europe, having finished a dismal last in a UEFA Champions League group containing Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Following a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City in the Premier League, the Red Devils returned to winning ways at home last weekend, beating Everton 2-0. They next lock horns with arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17) for a place in the FA Cup semifinals.