Gareth Southgate explains why he was 'fed up' despite England's 6-2 hammering of Iran in 2022 FIFA World Cup opener

England manager Gareth Southgate was left frustrated with the way his team finished their FIFA World Cup group stage encounter against Iran on November 21.

The Three Lions went into half-time leading 3-0 courtesy of goals from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Raheem Sterling. The Arsenal winger scored his second goal of the game in the 62nd minute.

However, Mehedi Taremi pulled one back after he was allowed to make a run in behind England's defense three minutes later. Any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Marcus Rashford scored to make it 5-1 in the 72nd minute.

Jack Grealish got on the scoresheet courtesy of a generous assist from Callum Wilson. However, John Stones conceded a penalty in stoppage time, which was coolly converted by the FC Porto striker.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, the former Middlesbrough manager was unhappy with the way his team let in two soft goals. He said (h/t the Express):

"I’m a bit fed up with the end of it really. To win by that margin and play as we did, we have to be happy. the players prepared, they looked ready, we felt we wanted to be that type of team, they dealt with the game well. "

He added:

"It was a sticky first-half, a lot of stoppages but we dealt with the threats, our passing, movement was very good, I’ve got to be happy but we shouldn’t be conceding two goals at that stage of the game and we’ll have to be right on our game against the States. It’s a great start but we’re going to have to be better."

Iran penalty stops England from registering record-equaling win in 2022 FIFA World Cup opener

England could have equaled their record for the biggest World Cup win had Taremi failed to convert his penalty.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - England recorded their biggest ever victory in their opening match at a major tournament (World Cup/EUROs) and scored six goals in a major tournament game for the only the second time in their history, also doing so against Panama at World Cup 2018 (6-1). Assured. 6 - England recorded their biggest ever victory in their opening match at a major tournament (World Cup/EUROs) and scored six goals in a major tournament game for the only the second time in their history, also doing so against Panama at World Cup 2018 (6-1). Assured. https://t.co/OD0oNRxU5S

They beat Panama 6-1 in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but could not better or match that scoreline against Iran. The win, however, puts them in a very strong position to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

They face the United States of America on 25 November before ending their Group B journey with a game against Wales four days later. England last failed to qualify from the group stages of the tournament in 2014, when they amassed just one point.

Poll : 0 votes