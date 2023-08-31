Gareth Southgate explains why he picked Manchester United's Harry Maguire in England squad despite the latter's lack of game time

Harry Maguire has been named in England's 23-man squad for the 2024 UEFA Euros qualifiers despite a lack of minutes for Manchester United.

The Englishman's playing time significantly dropped when Erik ten Hag took over last summer. He finished the 2022-23 campaign with just eight league starts and was stripped of his captaincy in July.

The 30-year-old centre-back is yet to play a single minute of football this term, with Ten Hag preferring Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in defense. He was heavily linked with an exit this summer, with West Ham United keen on securing his services.

But it seems Maguire will stay at Manchester United at least until January. There was a lot of talk leading up to Gareth Southgate's announcement of the Three Lions squad for September.

Maguire was one of the names expected to be dropped but the English tactician has apparently picked him due to a lack of depth in the centre-back area. Explaining his decision, the former Middlesbrough manager said (h/t BBC):

"It's not a good situation that those guys [Maguire and Kalvin Phillips] aren't playing football, but in some areas we have depth. In others we don't."

Kalvin Phillips (27) is in the same boat. The defensive midfielder has been chosen for England's qualifiers against Ukraine (9 September) and Scotland (12 September) despite starting just two league games since signing for them last summer.

Maguire, meanwhile, has been selected in Southgate's backline which includes Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Fikayo Tomori, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

Harry Maguire has only Manchester United teammate in Gareth Southgate's England squad

Manchester United have long been a regular supplier of world-class English players for the Three Lions.

This time, only two players have made the cut, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire, with the latter not guaranteed a place in the starting XI. Left-back Luke Shaw could have made the cut had he not suffered from a muscle injury earlier this month.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and right-winger Jadon Sancho have also been left out of Gareth Southgate's squad. Mason Mount would have been a shoo-in for a spot amongst the midfielders in England's team but he is also out of action due to an injury.

In midfield, Southgate has picked Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison and Conor Gallagher. In attack, he has gone with Rashford, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Callum Wilson.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling is a notable exclusion from the team despite the 82-cap England international's strong start to the league season. He has scored twice in three Premier League matches this month.