Gareth Southgate highlights one key factor as to why England lost to France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup QFs

England coach Gareth Southgate has speculated that a lack of belief may have been why his men failed to beat France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England took on France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions went a goal behind in the 17th minute, with Aurelien Tchouameni putting the two-time winners in front. Harry Kane equalized from the spot in the 54th minute, making the most of the positive spell his team were enjoying.

Southgate’s side were in the driver’s seat in the second half, but an Olivier Giroud strike in the 78th minute restored France’s advantage. With six minutes left to play, England won another penalty, but this time Kane failed to convert, leading to their premature elimination.

England Football Fans @EnglidsAway



“I still wonder whether they truly believed before the game that this is a game they could win and should have won” 🗣️ Gareth Southgate on our World Cup game against France“I still wonder whether they truly believed before the game that this is a game they could win and should have won” 🗣️ Gareth Southgate on our World Cup game against France “I still wonder whether they truly believed before the game that this is a game they could win and should have won” 😩 https://t.co/Sfj01sxvmW

In an interview with ITV, Southgate looked back on that FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash, trying to find the reason behind England’s disappointing fate. The coach guessed that his players never believed they could defeat the then-world champions, adding that they should have won the matchup.

“The performance against France has shown the players if they didn't believe it before, which I still wonder whether they truly believed that before the game, but coming off the field they know that is a game they could win and should have won,” Southgate said.

England had more shots (16 vs 8), enjoyed more possession (58%), played more passes (503 vs 377), and won more corners than France (5 vs 2). Had they been a tad more clinical, they would have walked away with the result they theoretically deserved.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims badly-behaved Argentina player will not win the FIFA World Cup again

Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic slammed Argentina’s behavior during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, claiming the current crop would not win the coveted trophy again. Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties (3-3 after extra time) to win the FIFA World Cup for the third time last month.

While most Argentine players exhibited aggression and participated in mockery, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez took it up a notch. He played questionable mind games during the penalty shootout and then posed in a crude manner after winning the Golden Glove.

GOAL @goal Emi Martinez's trademark Golden Glove celebration Emi Martinez's trademark Golden Glove celebration 😅 https://t.co/jef0bEvuv5

Ibrahimovic was turned off by some Argentine players’ behavior and claimed that they would not win the FIFA World Cup again.

“I'm not worried about [Messi]; I'm worried about the others in [the] Argentina [squad] because they will not win anything more. Messi has won everything and he will be remembered, but the rest who behaved badly, we can't respect that,” Ibrahimovic said (via FourFourTwo).

“This is coming from me, speaking as a top professional player: that is a sign that you will win once, but you won't win again. You don't win like that.”

Argentina also find themselves in the middle of a FIFA investigation. The governing body is investigating objectionable behavior over the course of the final.

Poll : 0 votes