Gareth Southgate jokes his England players are 'lying buggers', provides injury updates on Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire ahead of Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate has jokingly claimed that players hide behind injuries when they do not want to play for the club. He believes that the treatment room is full during a relegation battle but empty when there is a cup final.

Speaking to the media ahead of Euro 2024, Southgate stated that the England players he has picked in the provisional squad are all fit and ready to play. He said via the Daily Express:

"They're lying buggers, really. If you're in a relegation battle, the treatment room is absolutely full. If you're in a cup final, it's empty. They have great intentions and are super positive, but equally they want to be on the plane, so we have got to have a more in-depth view than theirs."

Gareth Southgate went on to add that Harry Maguire remains a doubt for the start of the EUROs, but Luke Shaw is progressing well:

"He's progressing very well, I have to say. I think I said last week that until we had the players in front of us working with us, there was a lot of information that we didn't have. We're pleased with how he's progressing. There's still a bit to do before he can get on the pitch in a game situation, but I'm really pleased with the work he's doing with our physical performance team and our medics, so, yeah, he's in with a good chance."

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are still expected to make the flight to Germany this month. Gareth Southgate has always kept his core group intact, but has left out Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson this summer.

Luke Shaw fighting to get fit to play under Gareth Southgate for England

Luke Shaw missed a chunk of the season with Manchester United and has not played since February. However, he has made the England provisional squad named by Gareth Southgate.

He took to Instagram this month to reveal that he has been pushing to regain fitness for the matches towards the end of the season:

"I pushed so hard to get back before the end of the season and the final but some things just aren't meant to be. There's nothing I want to do more than play and win with Manchester United, I don't normally react to things I see on social media but there's a lot of people questioning my loyalty to this club and asking how I am fit for England but not United."

Shaw played just 12 matches for Manchester United in the Premier League this season. Gareth Southgate will be hoping that the left-back is able to hit the ground running when the EUROs start.