Gareth Southgate makes bold England starting XI decision ahead of France clash at FIFA World Cup - Reports

According to The Telegraph's Matt Law, England boss Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged starting XI in the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup clash against France on Saturday, December 10.

The journalist claims the same lineup that faced Senegal in the last 16 is set to start in the quarter-finals against the defending world champions.

In the Round of 16 clash against Senegal, which England won 3-0, Jordan Pickford started in goal. Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw formed the back four for the encounter, which will likely remain the same against France.

Declan Rice missed training a few days ago due to illness. However, teammate Kalvin Phillips revealed in a press conference that the West Ham midfielder returned to training 48 hours before the clash. Law also reported that Rice is fit to start the quarter-finals against France at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Alongside Rice, Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham are set to start in midfield. Captain Harry Kane is expected to spearhead the attack, with Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka providing the width on the wings.

Southgate revealed that his team's strategy for the fixture has already been decided. He said:

“We decided on Monday. We’d already watched by Monday night all the games of France, we’d already reviewed our game from Senegal. So we’re very clear on the right path because then you’ve got to deliver that through the week. We’re comfortable with where we’re at.”

Marcus Rashford, England's joint-top scorer (3) with Saka in this year's FIFA World Cup, will not feature in the starting XI against France, according to Law.

England boss Gareth Southgate reveals preferred formation ahead of FIFA World Cup clash against France

Southgate also offered an insight into his preferred strategy and formation ahead of the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup clash against France. The England boss is expected by many to revert to a back five, as he has done in the past, in an attempt to keep superstar attacker Kylian Mbappe at bay.

However, Southgate has now dismissed these assumptions, insisting that his preference is a 4-3-3 formation. He said (via the aforementioned report by The Telegraph):

“How does the team evolve over a period of time? In Russia, it was the right way to go to get the best players we had at that time on the pitch. I think we’ve constantly tried to evolve that and I think we’ve done that during this tournament as well."

He added:

“I know people think I have a preference for a certain system, but if anything my preference has always been 4-3-3, but I don’t think it’s always been appropriate for us to play and get the best out of the team.”

The winner of this clash will lock horns with the winner of the Portugal-Morocco tie in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

