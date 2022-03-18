Gareth Southgate to meet Manchester United star after leaving him out of England squad - Reports

England manager Gareth Southgate will reportedly meet Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after leaving the latter out of the Three Lions' squad.

Rashford, 24, has been omitted by Southgate from the 25-man squad to take on Switzerland and Cote d'Ivoire next week. Southgate explained the decision to omit the forward from the squad, considering Rashford's recent drop in form for the Red Devils.

Southgate told Radio 5 Live in this regard:

"I think Marcus is very realistic."

He continued:

"He knows he is in a situation where he has not been getting in the United team consistently, and he will be searching as much as anybody to get that form back."

The Manchester United star has encountered a tumultuous campaign for his club, scoring only five times in 26 appearances. Under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Rashford found game time particularly hard to come by. He has predominantly been used from the substitutes bench.

Nevertheless, Southgate knows the 24-year-old can be instrumental for club and country, adding:

"We all believe he can be an asset for his club and for his country. With one or two of our players in the past, who have had dips and come through them, you can say, 'look, they came through that; they responded well and became more strong and they showed the character needed'."

He continued:

"That is what he is going to have to prove now in the coming weeks and months. Nobody's career goes smoothly from start to finish, and, of course, his rise from when he first broke into the team at United was incredible, really."

talkSPORT



“I like Marcus Rashford but if you’re going by form, you have to leave him out!”



Ray Parlour believes it's right for Rashford to be left out of the England squad.

Marcus Rashford's woes at Manchester United

It has been a season to forget for Marcus Rashford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported last week that Rashford was considering his future at Old Trafford. The Englishman has reportedly become frustrated with his situation (lack of game time) at the club.

Fabrizio Romano



Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023.

Since making his debut for the Red Devils in 2015, Rashford has been one of Manchester United's most important players.

Before this season, Rashford hadn't ended a season in a single-figure goal tally since his debut campaign in 2015-16. United fans hold the forward in high regard. That is not just for his on-field performances but also for his off-the-field ventures, for which he has earned an MBE for helping with societal issues.

Nevertheless, his image took a nosedive last week following United's exit from the UEFA Champions League. Rashford was recorded appearing to flip a fan off in anger.

No words for this Rashford

He has denied any inappropriate language being used, but that hasn't stopped the player from receiving huge backlash. United fans will hope Rashford bounces back from his woeful season with the arrival of a new permanent manager at the end of the season.

Rashford has bagged 59 goals and 32 assists in nearly 200 appearances for United in the Premier League.

