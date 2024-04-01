Gareth Southgate spotted with Sir Dave Brailsford and Dan Ashworth amid Manchester United rumours

According to The Telegraph, England manager Gareth Southgate was spotted alongside Sir Dave Brailsford and Dan Ashworth amidst rumours linking him with Manchester United.

Sir Dave Brailsford is Sir Jim Ratcliffe's right-hand man and has become a significant figure at Old Trafford following the INEOS group's minority takeover. He analyses the club's footballing matters.

One of the key decisions Ratcliffe has to make is to decide Erik ten Hag's future. United have had an inconsistent campaign this season and their hopes of securing a top-four finish are bleak.

Under current circumstances, Ten Hag's future is in doubt, and Southgate has emerged as a candidate to replace the Dutchman. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly impressed with what Southgate has done with England.

Amidst the rumours, Southgate was spotted at Sir Dave Brailsford's birthday dinner party. Brailsford turned 60 on February 29. Apart from Southgate, Dan Ashworth, Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were also in attendance.

While the gathering is understood to be a casual one, the reported meet-up has only added fuel to the fire of rumors linking Southgate with the Red Devils.

Gareth Southgate has addressed Manchester United links

England manager Gareth Southgate didn't sound happy about the rumours linking him with Manchester United. He's focused on the job at hand, helping the Three Lions perform well in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024.

Southgate added that the rumours are disrespectful to Erik ten Hag, telling the media during the recent international break (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think that there are two things from my point of view, one is that I'm the England manager, I've got one job basically, to try and deliver a European championship."

Southgate added:

"Second thing is, (Manchester) United have a manager, and I think it is always completely disrespectful when there is a manager in place. I'm the president of LMA (League Managers' Aassociation). So, I don't have any time for that sort of thing."

Southgate also added that he won't speak to a third party before the Euros. He led England to a runner-up finish in the 2020 edition of the tournament.