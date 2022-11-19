“Gareth Southgate won’t play that way” – Paul Merson claims England boss is ‘petrified’ to pick Premier League superstar for FIFA World Cup opener against Iran

Former England international Paul Merson believes manager Gareth Southgate should play Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Three Lions' group games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Liverpool right-back has been heavily criticized this season for his defensive performances. Even his inclusion in England's squad for the Qatar showdown was in doubt. However, an injury to Reece James arguably secured Alexander-Arnold's spot.

While Southgate has Kieran Trippier at his disposal as well, Merson believes the Three Lions manager should pick Alexander-Arnold. He believes the Liverpool man can be more effective in attack, at least in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup.

In his column for the Daily Star, Merson wrote:

"Kieran Trippier is an outstanding footballer but there are horses for courses. I would play Trent Alexander-Arnold in all of England's group games. He's the best passer of the ball in the country, so why not use him? We've seen how quickly players can get injured, so Iran could be the perfect game to utilise his quality and get him into the side."

He added:

"Gareth Southgate won't play that way, he will select Trippier because he will be petrified that if Alexander-Arnold does well, he will have to keep him in the team."

Alexander-Arnold has registered three goals in 20 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season.

Wayne Rooney backs Trent Alexander-Arnold to start for England at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Like Merson, England's record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney also believes that the Liverpool fullback should start at the FIFA World Cup.

In his column for The Times, he wrote (via The Boot Room):

“I’m really intrigued to see what Gareth Southgate does with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Personally, I would start him. I think Harry Maguire will have another big tournament. He has performed better for England than he has for United — I think he would agree — and over the last couple of years United have struggled."

Harry Maguire is another England player who has struggled coming into the FIFA World Cup. He has been restricted to the bench at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

The English centre-back has played just nine matches across competitions, starting five of them.

England will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21 in Group B. They will take on the USA on November 25 and Wales on November 29.

