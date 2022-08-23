Garth Crooks says one Arsenal star made him ‘sit up and take notice’ after brilliant display in win over Bournemouth

Footballer-turned-pundit Garth Crooks heaped praise on Arsenal defender William Saliba for his performance in the Gunners' 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, August 20. He lauded the Frenchman's defending but was also impressed by his goal in the Premier League clash.
Saliba has started his first season with the Gunners in brilliant fashion in three matches so far. He won the Player of the Match award in the season's first match against Crystal Palace as he helped the side to a 2-0 victory.
While the Frenchman scored an own goal in Arsenal's 4-2 win over Leicester City, he put in a good shift otherwise. He was also solid against Bournemouth, making two tackles and two interceptions and had a 100% passing rate.
Saliba topped up his performance with a well-struck goal to make it 3-0 for his side. His recent outings have earned him praise from fans and pundits alike.
He also found his way into former Stoke City and Manchester United player Garth Crooks' Premier League 'Team of the Week'. In his column for the BBC, Crooks wrote:
"He was impressive in Arsenal's opening fixture, scored an own goal in the following game and netted his first goal in English football in the next. Saliba certainly knows how to make an impact."
He added:
"It's one thing helping your team keep a clean sheet away from home but then to go hunting for goals at the same time is enough to make me sit up and take notice.
"For a defender he certainly knows how to score a goal. His finish against a Bournemouth side, who on this occasion appeared totally out of their depth, was quite brilliant."
Saliba, 21, joined the north London side from Saint-Etienne in 2019 but spent the last three years on loan at his former side, OGC Nice and Marseille, respectively.
Arsenal's record signing close to loan move to Nice
As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, winger Nicolas Pepe is close to sealing a loan move to OGC Nice for this season. The French club have had "positive conversations" with the Gunners about Pepe and only the salary remains to be discussed.
Pepe, 27, joined Arsenal from Lille for a whopping £72 million in 2019 but has failed to make an impact at the Emirates. He has registered 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 matches across all competitions for the club.