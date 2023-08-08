“Gary you haven’t a clue what’s going on at Liverpool” – Jamie Carragher hits out at Gary Neville over transfer claim

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and pundit Gary Neville were at it yet again as they argued over the Reds' recruitment system.

Discussing the rejection of yet another bid for Romeo Lavia, Carragher took to Twitter to share his disapproval of the club's methods.

Paul Joyce of The Times reported that the Premier League club had their third bid around the £45 million region rejected by Southampton. Reacting to this, the former central defender wrote on Twitter:

"This is embarrassing. Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss. If you don’t think he’s worth 50M move on, if you really want him pay it."

Suggesting that the Merseyside outfit's boss overperformed with the club's poor recruitment system, Neville replied on the social media platform saying:

"Do you now agree that Klopp has shielded your owners for the last 5-6 years?"

Carragher hit back and said:

"Gary, you haven’t a clue what’s going on at Liverpool! The owners have a self sustaining model that Klopp bought into & produced miracles! Part of that was a transfer department that was the envy of Europe. That has now gone with Klopp running the club from top to bottom."

"LFC have had three DOF’s in 18 months, the current one who came out of retirement to do the job for this summer, he’s a close contact of the manager. Liverpool’s wage bill is 150M more than Arsenals a season. Just do the Maths."

The 45-year-old also took shots at Gary Neville's co-ownership of Salford City, claiming the Reds don't have the option of approaching businessman Peter Lim for investment.

A compromise could be reached between Liverpool and Southampton for Romeo Lavia- Reports

Romeo Lavia (via Getty Images)

Liverpool recently had their third offer of around £45 million rejected for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia (via Paul Joyce). Several outlets claim that the Saints will not budge until their £50 million valuation of the player is met (via Football 365).

However, James Pearce of The Athletic believes otherwise. The journalist suggests that a compromise in this situation seems likely given that the Belgium international wants the move to Anfield.

He further claims that the clubs are close to reaching an agreement after the Reds' latest bid was turned down. The Merseyside outfit are in desperate need of a number six after the departure of Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League.