Gary Lineker names his best England XI for Euro 2024; refuses to pick in-form attacker

Former England striker Gary Lineker has named his best England squad ahead of Euro 2024 but strangely omitted Chelsea forward Cole Palmer. The Three Lions have an embarrassment of riches in terms of talent and are currently one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Palmer had a fantastic season for the Blues and is unlikely to miss out on proceedings in Germany.

Linelear named an impressive lineup (via The Rest is Football podcast), with Jordan Pickford in goal, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Kerien Trippier in defense. He also picked a double pivot of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham behind a front four of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, and Harry Kane upfront.

Trending

England will unveil their lineup for the tournament when they face Serbia at the AufSchalke arena on June 16.

Gary Lineker discusses Chelsea star Cole Palmer ahead of Euro 2024

Lineker has been complimentary of Chelsea forward Cole Palmer heading into Euro 2024. The former Barcelona man believes the Manchester City youth academy graduate is a talented option to have in the team, even if he could not find a way to squeeze him into his ideal starting lineup.

The forward had a barnstorming debut season with the Blues, bagging 22 goals and 11 assists in 34 Premier League outings. While he might not start for the Three Lions, it is impossible to imagine Palmer not featuring prominently in Germany.

Lineker could not decide where to put the Chelsea man in England lineup's for Euro 2024 but admitted the forward's versatility would be a boon, saying:

“Cole Palmer is a wonderful talent. He could play as a No 10. We’ve seen him on the right, we’ve not really seen him on the left. I was tempted to put him on the left-hand side of the England team and if you want to just keep rotating you could do that. But actually, I’m going with Anthony Gordon on the left.”

Palmer has scored one goal in four outings for the Three Lions after making his debut for the national team in November 2023.