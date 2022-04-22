Gary Lineker names ‘greatest of all’ Premier League goalkeepers

Gary Lineker believes Peter Schmeichel is the greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history. The former Manchester United shot-stopper has become the first goalkeeper to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Lineker believes 'The Great Dane' fully deserves the honor.

Schmeichel made 350 top-flight appearances in English football, and is remembered as a fierce competitor who would do anything in his power to help his team win, including often screaming at his own defenders.

He is 11th on the list of all-time clean sheets in the Premier League era, with 128 to his name.

The 58-year-old's greatest achievement in club football came in 1999, where he played a key role in United's treble-winning side. He captained the Red Devils in the unforgettable Champions League final win against Bayern Munich, as well as saving a Dennis Bergkamp penalty against Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.

Lineker heaped praise on Schmeichel on Twitter, with the TV presenter saying:

Schmeichel left Old Trafford following the treble victory to join Sporting Lisbon, but returned to English football two years later to spend a season at Aston Villa, before joining United's arch-rivals Manchester City the following campaign.

The intimidating Denmark international was also the first ever keeper to score a goal in the Premier League, when he netted for Villa away at Everton in 2001. He also captained his country during their miraclous tournament win at Euro 92.

Schmeichel honored to be inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

The goalkeeping icon won 11 major honors during eight years at United (15 if you count the Charity Shield), and claimed it was always his dream to play for the club, telling the league's official website:

“When I was a kid in Denmark, I used to fall asleep to this dream of playing for Manchester United.

“The team I was part of was so good that winning the Premier League once was special but we felt we had to retain it to prove ourselves and it was a dream come true for me to win five titles.”

Schmeichel joined five other brand new inductees into the prestigious Hall of Fame, including his former Old Trafford teammate Paul Scholes.

The United duo are joined by Manchester City icons Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero, as well as Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and Arsenal hero Ian Wright.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava