Gary Lineker picks his dream five-a-side team, includes multiple Liverpool and Manchester United legends

Barcelona legend Gary Lineker named his dream five-a-side squad. Former PFA Player of the Year and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard alongside Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney made the cut.

Lineker picked himself and Kenny Daglish to lead the attack. Speaking about choosing himself, Lineker said (via Mirror):

"I never saw myself as a great footballer, but I knew how to score goals. I just kept making the runs. It was like mathematics to me. It was all about attacking areas and attacking the space.

"I see (Erling) Haaland do it now, and it's exactly the same thing. Eventually the ball will go to you, and you’ve got an easy strike, so I kind of worked it out."

About choosing Daglish, Lineker said on PFA's 50-year anniversary celebration:

"I'm going to pick Kenny Dalglish to play up front with me. Him and Gareth Bale, for me, are probably the two best British players in my lifetime. Dalglish was incredible. He was one of the reasons Ian Rush scored so many goals."

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel and defender Paul McGrath also made the cut. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was included in midfield while Wayne Rooney pipped Thierry Henry to make the dream team.

Rio Ferdinand likens new Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund to Liverpool's Darwin Nunez

Manchester United are set to complete a £72 million move for Rasmus Hojlund, with the Danish striker penning a five-year deal.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand, though, issued a warning regarding Hojlund. The United legend said that much like Darwin Nunez, it could take Hojlund time to adapt to English football (via Football365):

“Anyone who has seen him play will see there are attributes there that you would like. He’s suited to the Premier League. I think the price tag is out of his hands. I look at it a bit like Darwin Nunez from Liverpool. Last season was his adjusting season."

Ferdinand added:

“He’s a young striker coming to the league. Everything about him fits the Premier League perfectly, but it didn’t go as well as he would of liked."

Ferdinand, though, predicted that Nunez could be a better player for the Merseysiders this season. About Hojlund, Ferdinand said that it could take the Manchester United new striker some time to adjust, just like Nunez at Liverpool.