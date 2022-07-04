Gary Lineker posts hilarious tweet mocking Manchester United's lack of transfer activity

Former Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur forward Gary Lineker posted a hilarious tweet mocking Manchester United’s transfer dealings this summer.

Manchester United have till now failed to complete even one senior signing for the upcoming season. They have been negotiating with Barcelona over a deal for Frenkie De Jong for a number of weeks and are reportedly close to signing 22-year old left-back Tyler Malacia.

However, the club has already lost a number of players this summer, including the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard. Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood is unlikely to return. Frustrated with the transfer dealings thus far, Cristiano Ronaldo has put in a transfer request and is looking for a way out as well.

In a scenario where Renaldo leaves, Manchester United run the risk of having an even weaker squad take to the pitch next season. Gary Lineker aimed a dig at the club, claiming that perhaps Disney character Mickey Mouse could become the Red Devils’ first signing of the summer. Disney are set to see their copyright run out on the iconic character in 2024, which makes it part of the public domain.

Will Manchester United set things right in the remainder of the transfer window?

There is little doubt that the club will be in a difficult situation if Cristiano Ronaldo ends up leaving as well. The Old Trafford hierarchy do not have the finances nor a plan to replace the Portuguese’s goals at the club. Marcus Rashford suffered a poor season while Mason Greenwood is unlikely to return.

Anthony Martial has been a constant disappointment while there are other areas that need reinforcement as well. Apart from the central midfield, a CDM and a defender were also considered to be priority signings. However, it is currently unclear which players the club can sign and whether it will succeed in finalizing a deal for Frenkie De Jong.

Regardless, the current window has not gone as planned. Apart from a CDM, multiple youngsters can also be expected to be promoted to the first team for next season. This includes the likes of Charlie Savage, Hannibal Mejbri and James Garner.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation.Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. https://t.co/Tzj40IidtU

As things stand, Manchester United will not only need to promote players in order to make up the numbers. The club might also end up finding themselves depending on their younger players at regular intervals next season.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far