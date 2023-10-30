Gary Lineker predicts player who will win Ballon d'Or in 5 years’ time 

Gary Lineker has backed Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham to win the Ballon d'Or in five years' time.

The former Barcelona and England hero was at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony in Paris on Monday (October 30). He was asked to name the player he expects to sit on top of the podium come 2028 (via MadridXtra):

"Who wins the Ballon d'Or in 5 years time? Probably Jude Bellingham."

Bellingham finished 18th in the Ballon d'Or rankings this year. The English star is expected to win the Kopa Trophy, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old has made a blistering start to life at Madrid, bagging 13 goals and three assists in 13 games across competitions. He joins Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two players two score four goals in their first four outings in the club's history.

Many are backing Bellingham to become one of the all-time greats and potentially follow in the footsteps of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo. Madrid icon Guti recently said:

"Bellingham is playing games that are incredible. It was the throne of Vinicius, Mbappe, Haaland... But Bellingham is the only one who has realized that the throne of Messi and Cristiano is free... and goes for it."

Los Blancos spent €103 million to sign Bellingham from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. He excelled with BvB last season, managing 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions.

Jude Bellingham comments on El Clasico as he arrives at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony

Jude Bellingham netted a brace in El Clasico.

Bellingham arrived with his Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior at the awards ceremony in Paris. He gave an interview and was asked about his heroics in last Saturday's (October 28) El Clasico (via the aforementioned source):

"I watched El Clasico as a little kid. It was a really emotional game for me. It means a lot to play for the biggest club in the world and to wear that shirt, honestly I still get goosebumps right now.”

The 2023 Golden Boy nominee starred for Los Blancos in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona. He bagged a brilliant brace to seal a comeback win, including a 90+2nd minute winner.

That win moved Madrid four points clear of their El Clasico rivals and saw them displace Girona at the top of La Liga. It was another fascinating performance from Bellingham who has now shown he can rise to the occasion in big pressure games.