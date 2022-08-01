Gary Lineker provides emphatic one-word response as Liverpool fan claims Mohamed Salah is a 'better football player' than Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney

Former England striker Gary Lineker delivered an emphatic response to a fan post comparing Mohammed Salah and former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney.

SPORTbible shared a fan's opinion claiming Salah is a much better player than Manchester United’s highest goalscorer was. Wayne Rooney scored 224 goals and had 116 assists in 506 Manchester United appearances. The Englishman, regarded as one of the best strikers in the history of the league, won the Premier League five times along with one UEFA Champions League title.

Salah, on the other hand, has scored 156 goals and has 58 assists in just 251 appearances for Liverpool. The fan claimed Salah is a much better footballer than Rooney, who was only highly-rated due to the famous bicycle kick goal he scored against Manchester City.

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney in comparison to Mohamed Salah

Wayne Rooney brought a lot of things to the football field in addition to his goals and assists. He was a long-time captain at United and a genuine leader in the dressing room. The Englishman’s fiery reputation and aggression, combined with his tenacity, made him capable of winning games all on his own.

Wayne Rooney was arguably a much more versatile footballer than Mohamed Salah is. Apart from being the Red Devils’ highest ever goal scorer, he played in a variety of positions throughout his career. He was generally deployed as a midfielder in his later years and played on the left when Cristiano Ronaldo was moved to center-forward by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ever since the Englishman came onto the scene as a 19-year old prodigy, he showed a workrate and tenacity that hasn't been matched by many.

One of the biggest advantages that Salah might have over the Englishman is the fact that Rooney retired at the age of 34. The striker left Old Trafford at the age of 30 and underwent a sharp decline in the seasons that followed. Mohammed Salah, on the other hand, at age 30, is still Liverpool’s best attacking player and might have at least five years left as an impactful player.

