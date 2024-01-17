Gary Lineker reacts hilariously to Manchester United's reported interest in Real Madrid superstar

Former English striker Gary Lineker has reacted to Manchester United's reported interest in Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius, 23, is a key component of Carlo Ancelotti's first team at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazil international has contributed 68 goals and as many assists in 241 games across competitions since arriving in the summer of 2018.

That includes nine goals and four assists in 16 games across competitions this term. Vinicius recently starred with a hat-trick in Los Blancos' 4-1 Spanish Super Cup win over Barcelona in Riyadh on Sunday (January 14).

Despite being contracted to the Santiago Bernabeu till 2027, it has been reported (by GOAL) that Madrid could offload the Brazilian for £130 million to fund a move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

However, Lineker saw the amusing side of things as he reacted with two smiling emojis to a GOAL tweet about United's reported interest in Vinicius.

It's pertinent to note that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group recently acquired 25% stake of the club, so big-money moves are expected for the faltering Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's side have had 14 defeats across competitions this season, including nine in the league, where they are seventh in the standings, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool (45), who have a game in hand. They're only alive in the FA Cup, their only realistic hope of silverware this campaign.

The Red Devils already out of Europe, having finished last in their UEFA Champions League group and also losing early in the EFL Cup.

Manchester United have two former Real Madrid players in their squad

While Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior's move to Manchester United appears unlikely, considering the contrasting fortunes of both clubs this season, the Red Devils have conducted recent business with Los Blancos.

In the summer of 2021, centre-back Raphael Varane arrived at Old Trafford, and a year later, midfielder Casemiro followed suit. The former has contributed two goals and an assist in 81 games across competitions, while Casemiro has 11 goals and seven assists in 63 matches across competitions.

Both former Real Madrid players have had their injury woes, though, with Casemiro missing the last 17 games since October last year due to a hamstring injury.