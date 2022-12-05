Gary Lineker takes brutal dig at Cristiano Ronaldo fan Piers Morgan after Lionel Messi fan-girling comments 

Gary Lineker retorted to Cristiano Ronaldo fan Piers Morgan after the latter's Lionel Messi comments.

Messi put on a masterclass during his team's 2-1 win against Australia in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored in what was his 1000th senior professional appearance. the Argentine ace dazzled throughout the course of the game.

His performance earned plaudits from fans across the globe. BBC pundits Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer heaped praise on the little magician for his magisterial performance.

Ferdinand said (via Mirror):

"Messi has put on the best individual performance we’ve seen at this World Cup so far, by a mile, Showboating, laying shots on a plate for teammates, and the crowd – it was almost god-like, after every single thing he does.”

Alan Shearer added:

“What a second half performance from him, and the first half with his goal. We’ve spoken about his ability many times before, the hunger and desire and ability to run with the ball attracts so many defenders to him which then frees up his teammates."

Piers Morgan, a well-known Cristiano Ronaldo fan, found their praise of Lionel Messi a little over the top. He wrote on Twitter:

"The relentless Messi fan-girling by the whole BBC punditry team is getting excruciatingly obsequious. Getting worried one of them might have an ‘accident’ in the studio. Calm yourselves, lads. He had a good game against an average side. See how he does against a good team."

Lineker has now hit back at Morgan as he took a brutal dig at the TV presenter:

"Good to see you emerge briefly from deep inside the bowels of Ronaldo to express your opinion."

Can Cristiano Ronaldo follow Lionel Messi's footsteps and put on a dazzling show against Switzerland?

Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Manchester United attacker converted from the spot against Ghana.

However, Ronaldo has been far from his best self. His performances have been lackluster, to say the least.

At 37, the legendary attacker might be playing in his last World Cup. Fans want to see him perform at the peak of his powers. That hasn't been the case. Whether his eternal rival Lionel Messi's magnificent performance against Australia can ignite the fire inside Ronaldo's belly remains to be seen.

