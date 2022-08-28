Gary Lineker trolls Piers Morgan about Arsenal and Mikel Arteta on Twitter 

Gary Lineker called out outspoken Arsenal fan Piers Morgan on Twitter, trolling him after the English media personality praised Arsenal for their 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Morgan expressed his happiness over the Gunners' winning start to the 2022-23 season on Twitter. He mentioned the club's four wins in four games, 12 points, and the pole position in the league, while also giving a shoutout to manager Mikel Arteta. He tweeted:

“BREAKING NEWS: 4 wins in 4. 12pts of 12. Top of the League. Arsenal.. you beauties. Arteta…”

Gary Lineker saw the tweet and in a single line trolled Morgan. It should be noted that Morgan never shies away from criticizing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Twitter. He recently spoke out against Arteta for letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go in January, as per the Sun.

So, Lineker found it quite funny that Morgan was now all praise for Arteta. He replied to Morgan's tweet, asking sarcastically if Morgan no longer wanted Arteta to leave the club. He tweeted:

"You no longer want Arteta out?"

Arsenal have kicked off the 2022-23 season with a bang and, after four matches, are the only team in the English top-flight who can claim to have maintained a 100% record.

Arsenal looking sharp in the Premier League and will be looking to keep this momentum going

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

The Gunners have enjoyed a solid run in the Premier League, winning four games on the spin. In their previous game against London-based rivals Fulham, they dug deep and overturned a one-goal deficit to secure a win.

An easy run of fixtures has helped their cause as they are yet to go up against a top-four or top-six side in their league campaign. They have faced Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth, and Fulham thus far.

They take on Aston Villa in their next league outing and will be expecting to keep their winning record intact in that game. They travel to Old Trafford next Sunday to play Manchester United, which might be the first test of their form this season.

B/R Football @brfootball This weekend a year ago, Arsenal were destroyed 5-0 by Manchester City and sat bottom of the table.



Look at them now 🥳 This weekend a year ago, Arsenal were destroyed 5-0 by Manchester City and sat bottom of the table. Look at them now 🥳 https://t.co/XxkGJFuJyD

The Gunners have a two-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City in the league standings at the moment, though we all know early form is not always sustained over the season. Arteta and his players will need to prove themselves against top sides.

Nonetheless, the players and head coach Arteta deserve credit for their performances thus far and should enjoy the form while it lasts.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashwin