Gary Neville aims dig at Liverpool supporters after Jurgen Klopp tells fans to turn up for games or give tickets to others

Manchester United great Gary Neville has taken a dig at Liverpool supporters after Jurgen Klopp urged them to turn up for matches or hand over their tickets to other fans.

Last Sunday (December 17), Neville ridiculed Anfield's atmosphere in the Reds' 0-0 Premier League home draw against Manchester United. He told Sky Sports (h/t football.london):

"It was an awkward watch for Liverpool today, the atmosphere I thought was the worst ever at a match between the two teams. It's the largest crowd they've had for the last 60, 70 years but they were so quiet and I'm usually complimentary about their fans. There might've been a little bit of overconfidence out there, I saw people wearing Christmas jumpers with 7-0 on them and stuff like that!"

After his comments, Neville received abuse from some Liverpool fans.

However, after the Reds' 5-1 EFL Cup quarter-final win over West Ham United on Wednesday (December 20), Klopp decided to hit out at his team's fans. He called for more home support (h/t The Echo):

"We need Anfield on Saturday. Arsenal didn't play this week and anyone who knows anything about them knows they will be prepared. So we need Anfield on their toes from the first second. If you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else."

Now, Neville has taken to X to poke fun at the Reds supporters, writing:

"Those Liverpool fans having a pop at me about the atmosphere v United are a bit quiet this morning 😂 @Carra23"

The Reds, who are one point off top place in the Premier League, will face Arsenal in a home league contest this Saturday (December 23).

Robbie Savage makes score-line prediction for contest between Liverpool and Arsenal

In his column for the Planet Sport, ex-Wales international Robbie Savage asserted that Arsenal will beat Jurgen Klopp's team 3-2 in the upcoming Premier League tie at Anfield. He wrote:

"Top of the table clash. Arsenal love conceding goals against Liverpool. In the last 15 meetings in the Premier League, they've conceded 43 goals. That's an average of 2.8 goals per game. I think there'll be goals in this. Arsenal will go for it, they will be more on the front foot. I think this game will have goals in it."

The Reds, who finished fifth last season, are second in the 2023-24 domestic table with 38 points from 17 Premier League outings so far.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are currently top of the table with 39 points. They have recorded just four wins in last 21 games against the Reds.