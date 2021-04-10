Gary Neville believes Manchester United should sign Real Madrid star

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has picked Raphael Varane as his preferred summer signing for the Red Devils during a Q&A session on Twitter.

The Englishman believes Manchester United must make use of Raphael Varane's contract situation with Real Madrid and make him their top transfer target.

When asked by SPORTbible to name a player that Manchester United should look to sign this summer, Gary Neville's reply was simply:

"Varane."

Raphael Varane's current contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in 2022. The Frenchman has developed into one of the best center-backs in the modern era during his ten years with Los Blancos. He has helped the club win three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

However, Real Madrid could look to cash in on Varane this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

The Spanish giants are in desperate need of funds as they look to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. They could part ways with Varane to facilitate a move for the two young forwards.

Manchester United have had a mixed 2020-21 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table and are almost certain of sealing automatic qualification for the Champions League next season.

However, the Red Devils are fourteen points behind league leaders Manchester City and were knocked out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season. They are still in the Europa League and are one of the favorites to win the competition.

The club will look to make some big-name signings in the summer to boost their chances of mounting a serious challenge for trophies next season. They are currently in desperate need of a new center-back and a forward.

The signing of Raphael Varane would make Manchester United serious title contenders next season

Manchester United's defense has been the biggest source of concern for the club's fans and their manager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have lost faith in the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe. The Norwegian will, therefore, look to sign a top-quality defender in the summer to partner Harry Maguire at the center of defense.

The potential signing of Raphael Varane could be a massive statement of intent from the Red Devils. The Real Madrid star is one of the best defenders in the world and has won everything there is to win for a footballer.

At 27, the Frenchman is entering the peak years of his career and could have a significant impact on Manchester United.