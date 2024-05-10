Gary Neville believes only one Manchester United signing has lived upto his expectations in the last 10 years

Pundit Gary Neville claimed that Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's only signing that has performed well since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. He said so while speaking about Jadon Sancho's situation, wondering how the attacker was excelling at Borussia Dortmund despite his struggles at Old Trafford.

Assessing the Red Devils' signings on The Overlap podcast, Neville said:

"I think over the last 10 years, there's only be one player that United have signed that I think has actually lived up to expectations, or achieved what he has previous and that's Bruno Fernandes.

"I can't think of another signing that has gone onto excel at the club. Luke Shaw, to be fair, when he's been fit, has played at a high level, I think, and grown from where he was maybe at Southampton – you could maybe argue that."

He added:

"But all the other big signings, whether it's [Angel] Di Maria, [Bastian] Schweinsteiger, [Radamel] Falcao...

"Whether it's [Paul] Pogba, whether it's [Harry] Maguire, [Mason] Mount this season, [Raphael] Varane, every player – why is it that Jadon Sancho can come in, then all of a sudden just go back there [and succeed]?"

Recruitment has not lived up to expectations for Manchester United for a while now, with multiple top signings failing to impress. Sancho arrived from Dortmund for over £70 million in 2021 but has managed just 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for the side. He also had a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag in September last year and is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

In that regard, Bruno Fernandes has starred for the side since his arrival from Sporting CP in 2020 for a total fee of €84 million. In 230 appearances, he has scored 79 goals and set up 64 more.

Another example includes winger Antony, whom Manchester United signed from Ajax for £85 million in the summer of 2022. After a decent first campaign, the Brazilian has struggled to make an impact this season. He has bagged just three goals and two assists in 37 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United ready to offer star in stunning swap deal: Reports

Fernandes could be on the move to Barcelona.

Manchester United and Barcelona have discussed a potential swap deal involving Bruno Fernandes and Frenkie de Jong. According to Catalan outlet Nacional, the Red Devils could offer €20 million along with the Portuguese star to land the Dutchman.

De Jong has been a target at Old Trafford for a while now, with Ten Hag identifying him as a target last summer. They have maintained their interest in him to the extent of letting their club captain and key creative force in Fernandes go.

The report further claims that Fernandes is also keen on leaving Manchester United, even willing to reduce his pay to join Barcelona. He has been instrumental for the Red Devils this season, bagging 15 goals and 11 assists in 45 games.