Gary Neville claims Manchester United star must be thinking ‘what am I doing?’ despite win over Tottenham Hotspur

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes the new 3-5-2 system Manchester United used in their win over Tottenham Hotspur will frustrate Jadon Sancho as he does not fit into that tactic anywhere.

Neville feels Sancho's time at United could go down the same route as that of Donny Van de Beek, where he is questioning his decision to join the Red Devils.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News), Gary Neville said:

"He’s come in here and is probably thinking, ‘what the hell am I in here? What is this?’ There’s no organisation, there’s no structure, the defensive work rate is poor."

"He must be sat on that bench today thinking, ‘what am I doing?’, now he’s thinking, ‘where do I play in that system?'" Neville further pointed out. "Because I don’t see him in a three in midfield and I don’t see him in a two up front, so he’s probably thinking, ‘where is my career at Manchester United? And Van de Beek’s thinking the same. Today has been a good day but it does cause problems elsewhere."

Neville has also stated that Sancho is the only member of Manchester United's attacking players who has contributed to the defensive side of the game.

In this regard, he said:

"He’s [Sancho] actually the only player, when you look at the defensive running stats of Manchester United’s front players, that’s got anywhere near… I think he’s fifth or sixth out of the top-four clubs’ front players, he was in the top 10. So he’s actually put a shift in."

Jadon Sancho has made a poor start to his Manchester United career

Jadon Sancho has struggled to adapt to his time at Manchester United. The highly-rated English international arrived from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around £73 million.

Despite his astronomical fee, Sancho has had a poor start to his Manchester United career. The winger has yet to score a goal or provide an assist in 11 appearances so far this season.

Jadon Sancho was already finding it tough to get into Manchester United's starting XI after the emergence of Mason Greenwood. However, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes 3-5-2 the new default formation, Sancho could be sitting on the bench for a very long time.

It is worth noting that the tactical change worked wonders for Manchester United. The Red Devils recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, ending their four-game winless run.

