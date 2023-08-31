Gary Neville and David Seaman pinpoint major change Arteta must make for Arsenal vs Manchester United clash

Gary Neville and David Seaman have opined that Arsenal must move Thomas Partey back into midfield for their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday (September 3).

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has chosen to make some experiments this season. He has chosen to start Partey as a right-back and bench Gabriel Magalhaes. Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice have started in midfield.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman is unsure about Partey and Gabriel's situation, saying on his podcast (via Football.London):

"It just feels awkward for me. For me, he’s (Partey) a better player in midfield."

"I don’t know what’s happened with Gabriel because he played nearly all the games last season when he was fit or when he hadn’t been sent off and now he’s changing it. It is a strange one, and I’m still trying to work out why.”

Manchester United legend Gary Neville also commented on Arteta's starting lineups this season:

"I would say that for me, looking at Arsenal, there is this element of experimentation. Thomas Partey is playing half-and-half in a game. Sometimes you need to go back to basics."

Neville added that he's expecting a 'solid' lineup from the Gunners against Manchester United:

"I’d expect next week (vs United) Mikel Arteta is going to end that experiment and go with a solid back four. Move Partey into midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard."

Arteta's side are unbeaten in three Premier League games this season, winning twice, but haven't looked at their best, especially in defense.

Arsenal and Manchester United set to face off in a big clash

Both teams have won two of their first three league games this season. The Gunners drew their other game against Fulham, while the Red Devils lost against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal will now host Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday. The Gunners will look to bounce back from a 2-2 draw against 10-man Fulham at home last weekend. Meanwhile, United will be buoyed by their 3-2 comeback win over Nottingham Forest after being 2-0 down at home.

Both sides haven't been at their best this season, though, making their upcoming face-off difficult to predict. The Red Devils won 3-1 against the Gunners at Old Trafford in their first meeting last season. However, Arsenal took their revenge in a thrilling 3-2 win at the Emirates.