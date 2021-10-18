"Jadon Sancho is a victim"- Gary Neville defends Manchester United star, says he shouldn't be 'focus point' of criticism

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Jadon Sancho has been unfairly criticized for his slow start at Old Trafford. The England international was slammed by fans for his disappointing performance in Manchester United's 4-2 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

Jadon Sancho struggled to make an impact against Leicester and was taken off mid-way through the second half for Marcus Rashford. The former Borussia Dortmund star has failed to register a goal or an assist in ten appearances in all competitions for Manchester United following his £73 million move to the club this summer.

Gary Neville believes Jadon Sancho has been unfairly criticized and is a victim of Manchester United's poor form and lack of cohesion.

"Sancho at the moment, he's a victim of the current performances of the team. You'd like a player like that to come into a settled unit and he's just still finding his feet. I did think he played well in the last 20 minutes against Everton a couple of week ago," Neville told Sky Sports.

"He shouldn't be the focus of any criticism at this moment in time. Of course you're going to get criticism as a United player signed for that level of money but again that would be a distraction."

Manchester United's latest defeat has left them in sixth spot in the league table. The 20-time Premier League champions have lost two and drawn one of their last three games in the league.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho must be given time to settle

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United fans have been left disappointed with the form of £73 million summer signing Jadon Sancho. The youngster was one of the most sought-after players in the world, and one of the brightest prospects in Europe prior to his move to Old Trafford this summer.

Sancho has thus far looked a shadow of the player he was at Borussia Dortmund. The England international seems out of place at Old Trafford and is currently under immense pressure.

Jadon Sancho must, however, be given time to settle and adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

Chelsea stars Kai Havertz and Timo Werner initially struggled to settle into the Premier League last season after leaving the Bundesliga to join the Blues.

