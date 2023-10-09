Gary Neville feels Liverpool could win the Premier League title if Arsenal superstar played for them 

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes Liverpool could win the Premier League title if they had Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice or Manchester City's Rodri.

The Reds have made a decent start to the 2023-24 campaign despite drawing 2-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (October 8). They are currently fourth in the Premier League standings with 17 points after eight games, three points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp revamped his midfield this summer, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. However, with Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic injured, Endo is the Reds' only senior defensive midfielder.

The Japan skipper hasn't quite adjusted to the Premier League yet, forcing Klopp to start Mac Allister as the team's No. 6. While the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been decent, that position is still the Reds' one notable weakness.

Neville said on his podcast (via HITC):

“If you put Declan Rice in Liverpool’s holding midfield position or you put Rodri in there, I would be saying Liverpool would definitely be on for the title. My question mark is whether they have enough solidity in midfield, enough defensive strength and power."

He added:

“I don’t think Liverpool will quite get there but they are in the race, there’s no doubt, because of the manager. The manager is absolutely outstanding.”

Rice has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the league for a few years now, having played for West Ham United and Arsenal. He has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in his 212 Premier League appearances to date.

On the other hand, Rodri has arguably been the best defensive midfielder in the world this year. The Spaniard helped Manchester City win the treble last season and has already registered five goal contributions in 10 appearances this term.

Who do Liverpool play next?

Liverpool were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Sunday. Despite only picking up one point in their last two league games, the Reds remain in the top four and still have a real chance of competing for the title.

Klopp's side have a golden opportunity to get back to winning ways in their next league fixture against arch-rivals Everton. The Merseyside Derby is set to take place on October 21 at Anfield, after the international break.

Sean Dyche's Everton have started their ascent up the league table following an abysmal start. They dispatched Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday, October 7 and are now 16th with seven points. The Toffees will be looking to cause an upset against their cross-town rivals when the two sides meet.