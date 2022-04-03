"A massive low" - Gary Neville feels Manchester United star Marcus Rashford would be gutted not to start against Leicester City

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford met with further disappointment when he saw his team's sheet for their clash against Leicester City. Ralf Rangnick decided to go with a formation that lacked an out-and-out striker.

Notably, star forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani were both absent due to illness and injury respectively.

Hearing the news of their absence, many fans would have been rooting for Rashford to start in that centre-forward role. However, it was Bruno Fernandes who instead led the line against the Foxes.

Former Manchester United right-back and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville expressed his views on the academy graduate starting on the bench before kick-off. He said:

"Marcus Rashford is having a massive low. To not be in that United team today is saying something. To play without a centre-forward at home against Leicester when he’s had a couple of weeks' break as well is a big decision by Ralf Rangnick."

The striker only returned to full fitness in October last year, having fully recovered from the shoulder surgery that he underwent after England's loss in the Euro Final. In the last 13 games, the striker has only started on three occasions and has become a bit-player this season.

Rashford has witnessed a dip in his form and the lack of regular playing time hasn't helped his cause. Jamie Redknapp, who was also with Sky Sports on matchday, agreed with Neville's remarks. Redknapp said:

"Gary’s spot on. Marcus Rashford’s not had any international football, you’d think he’d be training well, showing that he wants to play, and if you’re seeing a midfield player, a No. 10, playing as a central striker…"

There have been rumors around the 24-year old feeling unsettled at his boyhood club and looking for a potential exit. He has made 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but his contribution has been limited to five goals and two assists.

Lacklustre Manchester United salvage draw against Leicester City

Manchester United failed to strengthen their top-4 hopes on home soil against Leicester City as the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Manchester United were largely toothless in the first half with Bruno Fernandes getting only one good opportunity to score a goal which was saved by Kasper Schmiechel.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga looked enthusiastic playing on the wings but were not as influential and could not contribute much to the attacking threat. The second half was comparatively livelier with both teams showing greater urgency and as a result, the goals eventually came.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored what was his first goal in the Premier League since Boxing Day to put Leicester into the lead with a fine diving header. However, Brendan Rodgers' side could not hang on to the lead and conceded the equalizer after just three minutes.

Fred came rushing towards the ball and smashed it into the roof of the net after Fernandes' shot was saved by Schmeichel. The ball then came into the Brazilian's path. The draw leaves Manchester United in sixth spot with 51 points from 30 games.

Tottenham Hotspur are above them in fifth position with the same number of points but a better goal difference. The Lilywhites also have a game in hand, while Arsenal are in fourth spot with 54 points from 28 games. They are currently the favorites to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

