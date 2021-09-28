Gary Neville names Manchester United's best starting XI

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has given his opinion on who he believes should be part of Manchester United's starting XI.

Manchester United have won four, drawn one and lost one of their opening six Premier League games this season. The Red Devils started the season as one of the title favorites after signing Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Solskjaer's side have, however, put in a number of sub-par performances in recent weeks. It has led many fans and pundits to question the Norwegian's team selection. Former Red Devil Gary Neville recently named his preferred Manchester United XI.

"David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo," Neville said when asked on Twitter.

Gary Neville has opted to play Paul Pogba as a defensive midfielder, Cristiano Ronaldo as a left-winger, and Edinson Cavani as the No.9. The former England right-back has also opted to omit the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Fred from his Manchester United starting XI.

The omission of £73 million summer signing Jadon Sancho from his starting XI is a decision that is likely to cause confusion amongst fans and pundits. Sancho has endured a difficult start to life in the Premier League as he has struggled to come to grips with the speed and physicality of the English game.

Marcus Rashford is another player who has been snubbed by Gary Neville. The England forward is close to returning to action and has been one of Manchester United's standout players over the last couple of years. Rashford's speed, dribbling and directness is likely to add another dimension to Manchester United's attack.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future at Manchester United could be on the line if results don't improve

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Despite receiving the backing of Manchester United's owners and former players, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be under immense pressure after the club's recent run of results.

Manchester United lost their opening Champions League group game to Young Boys Bern, and were knocked out of the EFL Cup by West Ham United last week. The Red Devils also suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Aston Villa on Saturday.

Manchester United will be eager to bounce back against Villarreal in the Champions League tonight to improve the mood at Old Trafford and reduce the pressure on their manager.

