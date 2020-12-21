Gary Neville gives his verdict on Manchester United’s title challenge this season

Gary Neville believes Manchester United are not ready to win the Premier League title just yet. The Englishman gave his opinion after the Red Devils convincingly won 6-2 against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In the process, Neville’s former club climbed up to third place in the league, five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

📈 Confidence in the camp is high as we continue through the festive period! 🎅#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2020

However, the Manchester United legend is not convinced that the Red Devils are a team who can compete for the title this season.

Manchester United have surprised everyone with their recent form

Gary Neville admitted on Sky Sports that Manchester United were on a fantastic run of form. He believes no one expected United to be two points behind Liverpool at this point in the season.

"Their form is really good. They are scoring goals and coming back in matches. They played well [against Leeds]. They now have a game against Leicester on Boxing Day," said Neville.

"When you look at where they are in the league and they can go two points behind Liverpool. If you had said at the start of the season that they would be in a position to go two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand coming into Christmas, you would’ve absolutely snapped anyone’s hand off," noted Neville.

Harry Maguire has won the most aerial duels (56) and made the most interceptions (29) out of Premier League centre-backs this season #mulive [@StatmanDave] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 21, 2020

Neville believes that Manchester United have surprised everyone with their recent run, especially with their poor first-half performances in many games this season.

"Everyone thought City and Liverpool were way ahead, and for Manchester United, it was about potentially trying to closing the gap. But no one thought they would ever be in a position to be so close. They’ll end up second in the league if they can win their game in hand," noted Neville.

"Obviously going out of Europe was a big problem, the performances at times have been horrible, first-half performances in many games have been terrible," added Neville.

As such, the Manchester United legend remained skeptical about his former team’s title aspirations this season.

"You just watch them and think there isn’t a team there emerging that you think can challenge for the title. My gut feeling is still to say that. I don’t think Manchester United are going to win the league," predicted Neville.