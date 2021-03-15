Gary Neville hails 'fantastic week' for Manchester United after back-to-back wins in the Premier League 

Following Manchester United's 1-0 home win over West Ham United on Sunday, former Red Devils and England defender Gary Neville hailed the team's performances during a tough run of fixtures.

"I think it's been a brilliant week," said Neville. "Beating Manchester City the way in which they did and winning (against West Ham). AC Milan, I don't quite see it as a disappointment because I think Manchester United away from home are a real threat."

Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday, ending their local rivals' 20-match winning streak in all competitions. The Red Devils also registered a 1-1 draw at home to AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday after they conceded an injury-time equaliser.

"I think, to be fair, Milan played really well and it could have been a lot, lot worse than 1-1," noted Neville. "I know there is disappointment because of the last-minute goal and it could have been better but it could also have been a lot worse."

"So I think it has been a fantastic week for Manchester United. If you had said at the start of the week to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'You'll beat Manchester City, you'll beat West Ham, and you'll get a 1-1 draw against Milan,' he'd have snapped your hand off," added Neville.

Gary Neville also claimed that next week is going to be a curial period for Manchester United, as they now have important away games against Milan in the Europa League and Leicester in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

"It's a big, big week this. (West Ham) was a good start, they've got the European game in midweek and then the FA Cup next weekend," the Englishman said.

The former England defender also asserted that the FA Cup has to be a realistic goal for the end of the season - alongside finishing second in the Premier League. Neville believes that many Manchester United sides have used domestic cup success as a platform in the past.

"The FA Cup has become critical to this football club this season," Neville claimed. "The FA Cup or the League Cup has been the starting point for many Manchester United teams over the last 10, 15, 20 years. And if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to be successful at this club, he has to not only finish second this season, he has to win a trophy."

