Gary Neville hits back at Jamie Carragher after Liverpool legend mocks his views on Manchester United takeover saga

Manchester United great Gary Neville has hit back at Jamie Carragher, who mocked his view on the Red Devils' takeover saga. The club's owners, the Glazer family, reportedly put the side up for sale earlier this year but have failed to find an agreement with potential suitors.

Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, who was the fan favorite to take over from the current owners, withdrew from the progress after his latest bid worth more than £5 billion was turned down (via Sky Sports).

Jassim had made a full-cash bid and was prepared to wipe off all of Manchester United's debt for full ownership. However, the Glazers decided against accepting the bid and are now set to sell a minority stake of 25% to Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led INEOS' bid (via Fabrizio Romano).

Commenting on the possibility of a minority shareholder, Neville laid out his expectations from the club. But Carragher was especially amused by a part of his former England teammate's tweet.

"That para is my personal favorite, there’s a few other crackers as well," he posted.

To this, Neville replied:

"You can use it when you’re trying to kick your owners out in a few years."

Notably, Liverpool were also reportedly put on sale by their current owners, the Fenway Sports Group. However, nothing concrete materialized as they continued to handle proceedings at the club.

Gary Neville's questions to the Manchester United board

Gary Neville laid out his expectations from the Manchester United board as reports of a possible minority stakeholder in the club. He posted a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting his "non-negotiables".

On top of a new and improved sporting project, new or redeveloped Old Trafford, a new training ground, "full redevelopment of the surrounding land to create a Manchester United World and amazing fan experience" and full clearance of debt, Neville's demands are:

"The club requires leadership that is statesmanlike on major issues that enables a fairer, more inclusive and diverse game. Leadership that builds a positive environment and culture whilst adhering to the clubs values and principles and one that is willing to make tough decisions to prevent an erosion in the clubs public image.

"How does a minority stakeholder positively impact the club to achieve the above? Can a minority shareholder have any impact on the above? It leaves more questions than answers.

"My preference is and always will be now for a Glazer family full exit. They have overstayed their welcome in Manchester yet seem oblivious to this fact."

Here's Neville's tweet in full:

The long-drawn Manchester United saga could see its end soon if recent reports are to be believed.