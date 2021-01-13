Gary Neville labels Manchester City "the real danger" as Manchester United jump past Liverpool to become league leaders

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has labelled Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, and not Liverpool, as "the real danger" to the title race, as United became league leaders.

The Red Devils beat Sean Dyche's Burnley 1-0 on Tuesday courtesy of a second-half Paul Pogba strike, and now sit at the top of the Premier League table. They are three points ahead of Liverpool.

Neville, talking to Sky Sports, admitted that he had not expected Manchester United to be at the summit of the Premier League when the season began. He said:

"It’s a strange season. If you said it to me at the start of the season, all of us would’ve said ‘no, no chance, they’re nowhere near the consistency levels’. But, as I sit here tonight, why shouldn’t Manchester United fans believe? Why shouldn’t this team believe?"

Apologies for the commentary tonight ! Stockley park all over the place , producer in my ear saying Salford have scored in the 92min and United gone top of the league ! Delirious ! I will be better Sunday 👍🏻 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 12, 2021

Manchester United have been in fine form of late in the league. Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been key to the club's success so far, having scored 11 goals and assisted seven in the competition.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are winless in their last three league games, having drawn two and lost one.

Gary Neville believes Manchester City more of a threat to Manchester United than Liverpool

Gary Neville has stated that Manchester United will have to be wary of Manchester City, who are seven points behind Manchester United but have two games in hand.

"I think City, probably at this moment in time are the team that are cool, are calm and are just sat there in the pack, nobody is really talking about them but they’re actually starting to hit real form themselves. They will be the real danger," Neville said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be keen to ensure that the drop-off in form does not continue in the league. Neville opined that the defending champions did not expect Manchester United to be title contenders this season.

"I don’t think it’ll be a comfortable few days for Liverpool in the sense that I don’t think they expected Manchester United to be anywhere near them or see them as a competitor or a threat this season," he added.

Liverpool play host to Manchester United this week at Anfield in what will be an exciting top-of-the-table clash.