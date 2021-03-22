Gary Neville left 'demoralised' after Manchester United's defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has been left 'demoralised' after the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat to Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. A victory on Sunday night against Brendan Rodgers' side would have seen Manchester United progress to the semi-finals where they would meet Southampton.

Manchester United endured a slow start to the game and struggled in possession as they failed to muster anything of substance in attack. Former Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side pay as he scored a double to continue his rich vein of goal-scoring form in recent weeks.

A double from the Nigerian along with a brilliant goal from Youri Tielemans helped Leicester City knock Manchester United out of the FA Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was heavily criticised after the game for naming a much-changed line-up after returning from Italy, where they defeated AC Milan 1-0 in the second leg of their round of 16 tie in the Europa League.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville was shocked by the number of changes Solskjaer made to the starting line-up, and believes the Norwegian squandered the chance to win a trophy this season.

"Been a good week, not surprising they go to Milam and do what they did because they are good away from home. Beating West Ham last week, and then I'm surprised that the team has been rotated so much," Neville told Sky Sports.

"I know he has been doing that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but this was a real chance. You think about the semi-final draw that occurred at half time in that game, which meant the winner played Southampton," he continued.

"I am demoralised a little bit tonight as a United fan because I do feel that was a really good one to go for this season. And if you want to catch Manchester City, you've got to beat them. Got to beat them in the big game in a big competition," said the former Manchester United defender.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes it is crucial for the Red Devils to win either the FA Cup or Europa League...https://t.co/V01fnLxaGg — AS English (@English_AS) March 15, 2021

Manchester United must win the Europa League for their 2020-21 campaign to a success

Advertisement

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire in action against Leicester City in the FA Cup

Manchester United are currently fourteen points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table, with a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's side. With just nine games to go this season, it's highly unrealistic that Manchester United will be able to catch their cross-town neighbours.

Gary Neville 'demoralised' and 'disappointed' as Manchester United 'miss opportunity' to win trophy https://t.co/VaCDLzguND via @VL_solution pic.twitter.com/yKHV4I2hTr — Mik (@VL_solution) March 22, 2021

The only chance Manchester United currently have for silverware is the Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will face Granade in the quarter-finals of the competition, and are currently favorites to win the trophy this season.