Gary Neville makes bold prediction for Liverpool vs Real Madrid 

Gary Neville has boldly predicted Liverpool will be knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid. The Manchester United legend does not believe the Anfield side have it in them to make a comeback in the tie.

Liverpool were beaten 3-1 in an away tie at Real Madrid last week. Vinicius Jr scored twice while Marco Asensio added another for the Spanish side.

Mohamed Salah scored a goal early in the second half to give Liverpool a slight chance, but they still need a 2-0 win, at the very least, to make it past Real Madrid.

Gary Neville was talking on his podcast when he made the bold statement. He added that Liverpool are struggling right now and pointed to their win at Aston Villa, which needed a late goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold. He said:

"They were poor in Madrid in midweek, really poor. They have left themselves a lot to do. I'm not sure they have got it in them to do it, because at Anfield they have not been great, even against Aston Villa they are scrambling to win in the last minute. Crowd in, it's a different story, but I think they are going to go out of the Champions League. I might be wrong."

Jurgen Klopp not happy after Liverpool lost to Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp was not happy with his side losing 3-1 at Real Madrid and claimed his players made it easy for the hosts. He said:

"If you want to go to the semi-final, you have to earn the right to do so. We didn't do that tonight, especially in the first half. We just didn't play good enough football to cause Real Madrid more problems. We made it too easy for them."

"The only good thing I can say, apart from the goal, is it's only the first half of the tie. We didn't deserve a lot more but that one goal and the second half was OK. It gives us a lifeline."

Liverpool are in a very similar situation to their 2019 semi-final against Barcelona. While they do have an away goal this time, the major factor would be the lack of fans at Anfield to drive the players.