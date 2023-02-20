Gary Neville makes cheeky comment aimed towards Manchester United forward after subpar display against Leicester City

Manchester United legend Gary Neville aimed a cheeky dig at Wout Weghorst after the Dutchman's wasteful display in front of the goal against Leicester City.

Weghorst was not clinical against the Foxes and was unable to get his name on the scoresheet. Neville claimed that had Weghorst been an efficient finisher, he wouldn't have been available on loan.

After the Burnley loanee missed a gilt-edged opportunity at the tail-end of the game, Neville said (via Express):

"Just look at Weghorst, collapsed on his back thinking, 'Come on, give me a break'. There’s a couple [of] moments in the game where Weghorst hasn’t got to crosses and maybe could have done as well. It’s not just the clear chances that we’ve seen."

The retired full-back further added:

"We’ve got Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink and Robbie Keane in the studio who were very good finishers. It’ll be interesting to see what they think. I don’t know why Weghorst isn’t taking these chances. I suppose if Weghorst was taking the chances, he’d be scoring 20 goals a season and wouldn’t be available on a free loan."

Despite Weghorst's wasteful nature, Manchester United managed to secure a 3-0 win. Marcus Rashford continued his red-hot form with a brace while Jadon Sancho also managed to register his name on the scoresheet.

The Dutch striker, though, missed one big chance and had just one shot on target. Three of his shots were blocked.

What did Erik ten Hag say after Manchester United's win against Leicester City

Erik ten Hag

After the win against Leicester City, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag analyzed the team's performance against the Foxes. The Dutchman told the media (via United's official website);

“We are happy with the result. Itsis a great result. I think when you play every third day, you can’t always get your same performance to the limits of the game and today, the first half was really tough. Firstly, Leicester played brilliantly, but secondly, we were rubbish.

"In our way of playing, we were really inconsequential, and undisciplined in our principles and rules of the game, and then we got problems. It was only [due to] David De Gea that we kept the clean sheet to half-time. We were lucky and we scored a great goal – great pass by Bruno, great run from Rashy – to go 1-0 up.”

Manchester United will return to action on February 23 as they take on Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League play-off round clash. The first leg between the two European giants ended in a stalemate, at 2-2.

