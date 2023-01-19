Gary Neville makes interesting observation after Manchester United concede last-minute equalizer against Crystal Palace

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville made an interesting observation on the last-minute equalizer that the Red Devils conceded against Crystal Palace.

Erik ten Hag's side held a one-goal lead at Selhurst Park in their most recent Premier League encounter, courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes strike in the first half. However, Michael Olise's superb equalizer from a free-kick in second-half injury time forced them to share the spoils with the Eagles.

Olise's well-taken free-kick hit the crossbar and went in with goalkeeper David de Gea failing to get a touch on the ball. Neville believes that the wall wasn't 'big enough' to deter the Palace midfielder from taking a direct shot at goal.

The trio of Casemiro, Fred and Alejandro Garnacho formed the wall, which the prominent pundit thought wasn't good enough. Neville shared his observations on Twitter, saying:

"That wall was never big enough. Always going to shoot!"

The draw left United eight points behind league leaders Arsenal, who they will face in a crunch encounter on Sunday, January 22, at the Emirates. The Red Devils, however, are now level on points with Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag's men can regroup in time for the visit to the Emirates just four days after their draw at Selhurst Park.

Erik ten Hag calls for Manchester United players to be more ruthless in front of goal

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag has urged his players to be more ruthless in front of goal. The Red Devils managed as many as 15 shots on goal, but only four of them were on target.

Casemiro came close to restoring Manchester United's lead in one of the last plays of the match. However, he couldn't get enough contact behind a Bruno Fernandes corner as the encounter finished 1-1.

Speaking after the match, the Dutch tactician highlighted the need for his players to be more clinical.

“If you concede a goal two minutes, or one minute, before [the end], then it’s difficult to react, though we had a chance to score for 2-1 with Casemiro. But that’s what it is and we have to take the lesson. [We needed to] invest more for the second goal,” Ten Hag said on Sky Sports.

He will hope that his players can take some confidence from the 3-1 defeat that they handed Arsenal earlier this season to prepare for the stern test coming up.

