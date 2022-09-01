Gary Neville and Piers Morgan make £1000 bet ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal clash

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has lodged a £1000 bet with broadcaster and avid Arsenal fan Piers Morgan over the two Premier League clubs' clash this weekend.

The Red Devils host the Gunners at Old Trafford with the latter in red-hot form having won all five of their opening fixtures.

Sunday's (September 4) game is likely to be Mikel Arteta's biggest test yet against a resurgent Manchester United side who have won their last two games on the trot.

There are slight rumblings of a potential title challenge for Arsenal off the back of their impressive start to the season.

Morgan advised the Gunners to target West Ham United captain Declan Rice to try and mount a serious challenge, tweeting:

“If we want to challenge for the title, Arsenal should break the bank for Declan Rice. Go big or go home..”

Neville was quick to respond to the outspoken broadcaster, tweeting:

"You’ll get done at Old Trafford Sunday! Forget the title.”

This is when Morgan suggested a bet between the pair over the weekend's clash between Manchester United and Arsenal, tweeting:

“Fancy a £1000 bet to charity on that, T-Bag?"

Neville defiantly responded:

"Yep!”

Should Sunday's fixture end in a draw, Neville and Morgan have agreed to hand £500 each to charity.

Arsenal head into Sunday's clash with Manchester United as favorites

The Gunners are shining

It promises to be an enthralling affair when the two Premier League heavyweights do battle this Sunday and perhaps it is Arsenal who are the current favorites.

The Gunners have undergone a long road to redemption following a fall from grace in the post-Arsene Wenger era.

The north London giants haven't qualified for the UEFA Champions League since 2017 when the legendary French manager departed the club.

However, they have made a scintillating start to the campaign and look likely to be a definite top four challenger come the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's story since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 has been similar with the Red Devils having not won the Premier League since then.

The 13-time Premier League winners have also won just three major trophies since the Scot's retirement.

Mikel Arteta's rebuild of the Gunners has been remarkable and signings such as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have paid dividends.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford react to Manchester United's win against Liverpool "Last week hurt a lot so we knew we had to bounce back"Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford react to Manchester United's win against Liverpool "Last week hurt a lot so we knew we had to bounce back" 💪Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford react to Manchester United's win against Liverpool 🔴 https://t.co/9oN36iV13j

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is just getting started in the Old Trafford hotseat and he has already ran into issues.

Star man Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared to push for an exit from the club.

Alongside this, his side suffered shock defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford to start the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett